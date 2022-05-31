Victim Identified In Shooting At Taft Memorial Day Festival

Tuesday, May 31st 2022, 5:54 pm

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Office of State Medical Examiner identified the victim in the May 29 shooting in Taft.

Sharika Bowler was killed when gunfire erupted during an annual Memorial Day festival in Taft.

Witnesses said that there was an argument before the gunfire, according to OSBI. Seven others ranging in age from nine to 56 were injured but did not sustain serious injuries, OSBI said.

Skyler Buckner, 26, turned himself in to the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office on May 29.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bucker for First Degree Murder.

Official charges will be filed when Buckner is arraigned.

The OSBI said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone in attendance that night, particularly anyone will cell phone video around the time of the shooting, is encouraged to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Any information or tips from the public can be helpful to the investigation. Anyone who calls or emails can remain anonymous.

