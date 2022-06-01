Charles Siebert, ‘Trapper John, M.D.’ & TV Director, Dead At 84

Wednesday, June 1st 2022, 4:03 am

By: Entertainment Tonight

Actor and TV director Charles Siebert has died. He was 84.

Siebert died on May 1 due to complications from COVID-19, namely pneumonia, at the University of California San Francisco Medical Center, his daughter confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

Siebert is best known for his role as the arrogant Dr. Stanley Riverside II on the hit medical drama Trapper John, M.D., which also led into his TV directing career.

Before appearing on the screen, Siebert's career began on the stage, appearing in regional theatre productions across the country before making his Broadway debut in 1967, and he performed in many major productions throughout his acting career.

When it came to the big screen, Siebert had notable roles in several films including The Other Side of Midnight, Blue Sunshine, Coma, … And Justice for All, and Eight Men Out, among others.

On the small screen, Siebert appeared in dozens of different TV shows and soap operas, including Dallas, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, One Day at a Time, The Love Boat, Murder, She Wrote and Xena: Warrior Princess, among many others.

Siebert first got behind the camera as a TV director on an episode of Trapper John, M.D. and soon focused on directing. He helmed multiple episodes of the hit medical series, as well as episodes of many other series including Knots Landing, Pacific Blue, Silk Stalkings, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena.

He is survived by his wife, Kristine, his children, Gillian and Christopher, and his step-children, Kristina, Max and Jeremy.



