Tulsa City-County Library Kicks Off 2022 Summer Reading Program

Wednesday, June 1st 2022, 5:13 am

By: News On 6

The Tulsa City-County Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program kicks off on Wednesday.

The free annual program will run from June 1st until July 31 and this year's theme is "Oceans of Possibilities.”

The reading program is open to four age groups, littles, children, teens/tweens and adults.

Each age group has to read a certain number of books and can win different prizes like tickets to the zoo, the state fair or an FC Tulsa soccer game.

The library will also host live performances featuring local and national artists.

Click Here for more information or to sign up for the Tulsa City-County Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program.



