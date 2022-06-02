×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Breaking News: Suspect Purchased Weapon Hours Before Mass Shooting At Tulsa Doctor's Office, Police Say
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4PM
LIVE
NOW
77°
Feels like 77°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, June 2nd 2022, 5:17 am
By:
Alan Crone
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Thursday Morning Forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
More Like This
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Thursday Morning Forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Thursday Morning Forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Thursday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
News On 6
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Thursday and a look at the weekend ahead.
Thursday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
News On 6
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Thursday and a look at the weekend ahead.
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Wednesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Wednesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
More Like This
Thursday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Thursday Morning Forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Thursday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
News On 6
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Thursday and a look at the weekend ahead.
Thursday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Wednesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday and a look at the week ahead.
Wednesday Morning Forecast with Alan Crone
Alan Crone
News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone has a look at your Wednesday morning weather forecast.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
White House: 1st Shots For Kids Under 5 Possible By June 21
Associated Press
The Biden administration said Thursday that children under 5 may be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccination doses as soon as June 21, if federal regulators authorize shots for the age group, as expected.
Novavax Hopes Its COVID Shot Wins Over FDA, Vaccine Holdouts
Associated Press
Americans may soon get a new COVID-19 vaccine option -- shots made with a more tried-and-true technology than today’s versions. The big question: Why should they care?
Afghan Taliban Launch Campaign To Eradicate Poppy Crop
Associated Press
Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have begun a campaign to eradicate poppy cultivation, aiming to wipe out the country’s massive production of opium and heroin, even as farmers fear their livelihoods will be ruined at a time of growing poverty.
Hawaii Youth Sue State Over Transportation Climate Harms
Associated Press
Fourteen Hawaii children and teenagers filed a lawsuit Wednesday, alleging the state is violating the state constitution by operating a transportation system that harms the climate and infringes upon the plaintiffs’ right to a clean and healthy environment.
Muskogee Mayor Calls For Congress To Act After Mass Shootings In Tulsa, Taft
News On 6
Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman held a press conference on Thursday to address the recent mass shootings in Taft and Tulsa.
Israeli Troops Kill 2 Palestinians Amid West Bank Violence
Associated Press
Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank during what the army described as violent confrontations on Thursday.
View More Stories