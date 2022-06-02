×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (June 2)
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, June 2nd 2022, 2:36 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (June 2)
Top Headlines
Nonprofits, Community Members Offer Support After Tulsa Mass Shooting
Amy Slanchik
Tulsans and nonprofit organizations are showing support after four people were murdered Wednesday in the Natalie Building on the Saint Francis campus.
President Biden Addresses Nation After Recent Mass Shootings
Associated Press
President Joe Biden delivered an impassioned plea to Congress to take action against gun violence in an address to the nation Thursday night, calling on lawmakers to restore a ban on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines after a string of mass shootings.
Shooting Victim Dr. Preston Phillips Remembered By Family, Friends
Kristen Weaver
People who knew Preston Phillips, said his death leaves a huge hole, not only for people in Tulsa, but people around the world who he helped with mission work.
Victims Of Mass Shooting At Natalie Building Remembered By Family, Friends
Meredith McCown
The bystanders killed in the shooting at the Natalie Building included an orthopedic doctor, a receptionist, and an Army veteran, who was shot while helping someone escape.
Mass Shooting At Tulsa Clinic Highlights Danger Healthcare Staff Face At Work
Brittany Toolis
Medical professionals in hospitals across the OKC metro staff said they felt a whirlwind of emotions as they walked into work Thursday morning, keeping in mind that violence against medical workers is already an ongoing issue.
OU Softball Wins Opening Round Game 13-2 Against Northwestern
News 9
The Oklahoma Softball team won their Women's College World Series opening match-up against Northwestern 13-2.
View More Stories