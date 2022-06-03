Tulsa Foundation For Architecture Offers Self-Guided Tours Of Tulsa's Historic Hotels

Friday, June 3rd 2022, 5:28 pm

This weekend, people will have the chance to tour some of Tulsa's historic hotels.

The self-guided tour is hosted by the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture called “TFA Historic Hotel Crawl: Properties Pre-1930.” The seven hotels featured were all built before 1930.

"They have lots of incredible history and stories tied to them,” said Amber Litwack, Executive Director for the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture.

She says their mission is to champion great architecture for the city, which led them to the idea of hosting this event for the first time.

Along with The Ambassador, people can visit The Mayo, the Tulsa Club Hotel, The Campbell, and several others.

"And it's rare outside of perhaps, events, for people to visit hotels in their hometown. So, we really wanted to show people areas in these hotels like guest rooms and meeting spaces and event spaces that they may not have ever seen,” Litwack said.

On Sunday, tour guests will check-in at the TFA headquarters at 6th and Boston.

From there, each person will get a wristband and a booklet talking about the history of each property.

Volunteers will be at each hotel to answer questions and provide more information.

"Most people aren't familiar with the history of our hotels, and especially these, that they all have such incredible stories to tell. And so we're really excited to be able to share that information with Tulsans,” Litwack said.

You can go on the tour anytime between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are available online



