Gathering Place Offers Spring Activities For All Ages

Spring break has officially started for a lot of students across Green Country.

The Gathering Place is making sure families have plenty to do while they are out of school for the week.

"So in each corner of the park, people can come and just discover what we have going on, here we're in the maker's space, there's an education zone, and we'll have different live performances throughout the day," said marketing specialist Sydney Brown.

The park is offering 9 days of activities for families to enjoy.

Brown says there are planned performances and a craft station is set up inside the Maker's room where people can take inspiration from what they saw out in the park, and create something.

"We have tons of different craft activities, where people can make their imaginations come to life and make their own creations, tons of little things, from googly eyes to pipe cleaners, and modeling clay," she said.

Brown says one benefit of the Gathering Place is that families don't have to spend money to have fun.

"One of the most special things about the gathering place is that everything is free, and we really try to offer these world-class educational opportunities, that really wouldn't be accessible otherwise," she said.

Brown wants people to know that the Gathering Place has something for everyone, and whether you are a little kid or an adult, there's something for you to enjoy this spring break.

"We've had spring break in the past, but this year we are letting the park be the star, so we're really encouraging people to come out and explore to what they find," she said.

The Gathering Place is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.