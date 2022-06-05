Saturday, June 4th 2022, 8:16 pm

By: News On 6

Recording Artist Seeks To Join Other Oklahoma Music Legends With New EP

Toby Keith, Carrie Underwood, and Garth Brooks may soon be joined by another superstar singer from Oklahoma.

The artist known as Brizee (breezy) is looking to make it big as she prepares to release her first EP.

Brizee said she studied fine arts in high school, but that her career sparked when her family pushed her to enter a karaoke contest and won.

She said after recording a few covers, her producer pushed her to record her own songs, which she says she writes for her listeners.

"I really have a heart for people and that's really my main objective is to reach people and to reach their heart," said Brizee.

Brizee said she expects to finish her EP soon and release it later this summer.