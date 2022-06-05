Route 66 Auto Museum Offers Rides In Restored 1922 Packard

Saturday, June 4th 2022, 8:23 pm

By: News On 6

The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum in Sapulpa is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 1922 Packard with a unique ride-a-long experience.

The museum offers visitors a ride in the refurbished car through the countryside and around a nearby lake to transport them "back in time."

The museum said it is a great way for tourists to have an authentic experience without having to restore a classic car themselves.

The rides last about 30 minutes and cost $11 a person and will run every Saturday through this November.

Anyone interested in reserving a ride should call the museum to reserve their spot.

This experience is running as part of the museum's larger plan to gear up for the centennial of Route 66 in 2026.