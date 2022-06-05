Cowgirls Shutout Florida 2-0 To Advance To WCWS Semifinals

Saturday, June 4th 2022, 9:33 pm

By: Drake Johnson

Cowgirls pitcher Kelly Maxwell led Oklahoma State (47-12) to a shutout victory over the Florida Gators (49-17), earning nine strikeouts and giving up only three hits the entire game.

The defensive battle saw Florida struggle to get a feel for Maxwell's pitches. The Gators reached base on the first at-bat of the game off a Falby bunt and failed to get back on until the sixth inning when the Cowgirls held a 2-0 lead.

The win gives the Cowgirls a day off before facing off against the winner of Arizona and Texas in the Women's College World Series (WCWS) semifinals on June 6 at 6 p.m.

The Big 12 Tournament Champion Cowgirls are now one win away from reaching the first WCWS Championship in program history. The in-state matchup between the Sooners and Cowgirls for the championship trophy is also one step closer.

Game 1 of the WCWS Championship begins on June 8 at 7:30 p.m.