Police Find No Threat At Saint Francis Muskogee Hospital, Scene Cleared

Sunday, June 5th 2022, 5:54 pm

By: News On 6

UPDATE 5:15 PM: The Muskogee Police Department confirmed that no threat was found at the Saint Francis hospital and authorities are standing down.

Authorities in Muskogee are responding to the Saint Francis hospital Sunday afternoon.

The Muskogee Police Department tells News On 6 that officers are assisting the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) with an anonymous bomb threat at the hospital.

Muskogee Police said dispatch received the threat in an anonymous call around 1:30 p.m.

The OHP bomb squad is searching the hospital.

No device has been found yet, authorities confirm.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.