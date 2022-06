Monday, June 6th 2022, 6:01 am

By: News On 6

Hundreds of PSO customers are without power on Monday morning.

Early-morning storms sweeping across Green Country have left over 1,200 people in the dark, according to the PSO outage map.

The PSO Outage Map is reporting that 1,257 Oklahomans are experience outages.

It is currently unclear when power is expected to be restored.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.