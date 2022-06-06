Cherokee Nation To Hold Ceremony Commemorating Release Of Wilma Mankiller US Quarter

Monday, June 6th 2022, 7:49 am

By: News On 6

Wilma Mankiller US Quarter To Be Released

The Cherokee Nation will be celebrating the release of the Wilma Mankiller U.S. Quarter on Monday.

A ceremony will take place in Tahlequah with a limited number of the quarters being handed out to attendees.

The quarter honors Wilma Mankiller, the first female Chief of the Cherokee Nation.

Mankiller tripled the tribe's enrollment, doubled employment and built new housing, health centers and Children's programs during her time as chief.

This quarter is the third in the U.S. Mint's "American Women Quarters Program."

News On 6 will carry the ceremony as a live stream on the News On 6 website and app.



