2 Caught On Camera Stealing Campaign Signs In Osage County

Tuesday, June 7th 2022, 5:21 am

The district attorney in Osage County has a warning for the public after he says two people were caught on camera stealing campaign signs for a local politician. Penalties for being caught can include a fine and even jail time.

Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher says it is not uncommon to start getting reports of sign stealing during election years. He says two people were caught on camera hopping out of a car and stealing two signs for a local politician on private property in Barnsdall.

Fisher says the penalty if caught includes larceny charges, which can carry up to a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. Anyone caught could also face a charge for knowingly having stolen property, which carries similar penalties.

Fisher says sign stealing isn’t just dirty politics - it’s a big part of a candidate's campaign.

"When you’re taking signs like that, you, in essence, are potentially affecting the outcome of that election, so that’s not fair," said Fisher. "Everyone needs a fair opportunity to run for office and to have a chance to win that office."

Fisher says anyone caught stealing signs in Osage County will be prosecuted because it’s his job to do so.