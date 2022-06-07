FedEx Plane Diverts To Tulsa After Cargo Hold Catches Fire

Tuesday, June 7th 2022, 6:19 pm

By: News On 6

A plane caught fire at the Tulsa International Airport, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

Firefighters say the fire started in the cargo hold of a FedEx plane. Tulsa Airport Fire Department responded to the call and requested assistance from Tulsa Fire and TFD Hazmat. The crew was able to evacuate safely. The plane has now been owed away from the runway area.

The flight was headed from Sacramento to Memphis when it diverted to Tulsa, according to a representative from Tulsa International. The north-south runway and the east-west runways were closed and several flights were delayed for about 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



