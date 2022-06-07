Saint Francis Tulsa Tough Returns This Weekend

Tuesday, June 7th 2022, 2:58 pm

By: News On 6

One of the state's psychiatric hospitals in Tulsa is working to improve access to mental health resources.

The Tulsa Center for Behavioral Health (TCBH) is working to partner with OSU and other groups across the state to serve communities at a larger scale, and part of that is becoming more inclusive.

One of those groups is UMA Tulsa, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering underserved communities.

"Partnership with UMA Tulsa is doing a couple things. One, it's helping us to reach out into the community and find those individuals we can provide training and they can become those leaders and those respective treatment providers in our system," said Dr. Crystal Hernandez with TCBH. "The other piece is really helping to bridge that gap and reach in and let people know it's okay to seek out help."

She says the partnership will also teach them how to better engage with the community.



