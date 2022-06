Wednesday, June 8th 2022, 10:49 am

By: News On 6

Watch: 'Build In Tulsa' Seeks To Help Minority Entrepreneurs Close The Racial Wealth Gap

A Tulsa organization is on a mission to close the racial wealth gap by providing opportunities, resources and funding to minority entrepreneurs. The group is called "Build in Tulsa."

'Build in Tulsa' has more than 100 companies in its network and it continues to grow.

The organization's Managing Director Ashli Sims joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to discuss the impact.