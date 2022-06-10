Oklahoma Senatorial Candidates Discuss Energy Prices

Thursday, June 9th 2022, 8:21 pm

By: News On 6

Republican U.S. Senatorial candidates discussed their stances on the current state of energy prices around the country.

"It is absolutely intentional. This is not gross negligence or the case of a president who doesn't know what he's doing," T.W. Shannon said.

"It shouldn't surprise anyone. Candidate Biden promised a war on fossil fuels. President Biden has carried it out," said Pruitt.

Pruitt added it's a geopolitical issue, too, saying that when America produces its own fuel, it's a safer place.

"The way that we lower gas prices is increase supply, drill here and drill now," said Luke Holland, who has been endorsed by outgoing Sen. Jim Inhofe.