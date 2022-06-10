Oklahoma Senatorial Candidates Discuss The War In Ukraine

Thursday, June 9th 2022, 8:56 pm

By: News On 6

Republican U.S. Senatorial candidates discussed their stances on humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

"The worst thing that could happen to the United States right now, is for Russia to steamroll through Ukraine and then begin invading either Poland or Romania, which are NATO allies.." Holland said.

"President Zelenskyy and NATO members, (it's) too little too late. The Biden administration is more about optics.." said Pruitt.

"I lived over in eastern Europe, I've seen this first hand, the government's throughout eastern Europe are wholly corrupt. Foreign aid is taking money from poor people in rich countries.." said Dahm.

"It was absolutely a mistake to spend $40 billion of American tax-payer dollars and send to Ukraine.." said Shannon.



