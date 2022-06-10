WATCH: U.S. Senate GOP Primary Debate

Thursday, June 9th 2022, 9:00 pm

By: News On 6

Four candidates for US Senate met in Tulsa Thursday night to debate why they are the best candidate to represent Oklahoma.

Former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon, former Environment Protection Agency administrator and Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe's former Chief of Staff Luke Holland and State Sen. Nathan Dahm took questions from News On 6 anchor Craig Day and News 9 anchor Amanda Taylor. U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin was invited to participate, either in-person or virtually, but he declined.

You can watch the full debate here.