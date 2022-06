Thursday, June 9th 2022, 8:30 pm

By: News On 6

Republican U.S. Senatorial candidates discussed their stances on the recent abortion laws passed in Oklahoma.

Pruitt addressed the legal aspects of the battle over abortion, state to state.

"You cannot have the pursuit of happiness until you first have life," Shannon said.

Dahm cited bills he had authored and helped pass, including exceptions for the life of the mother and rape and incest, if reported to police.

"There's no greater black mark in society today than abortion," said Luke Holland.