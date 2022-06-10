Tulsa Officer Used Fear To Force Woman To Have Sex, Investigators Say

Friday, June 10th 2022, 2:40 pm

By: News On 6

A Tulsa Police officer has resigned and is being charged with first-degree rape.

During a news conference, TPD Chief Wendell Franklin detailed the investigation.

Officer Deangelo Reyes is accused of forcing a woman to have sex with him in her hotel room in April, according to Franklin and a court affidavit. Investigators say Reyes encountered the woman while she was walking her dog and tried to flirt with her, making "inappropriate" comments. While talking to the woman, Reyes was able to get her name and phone number. Investigators say internal records show Reyes then looked up the woman's criminal record shortly after the encounter. Later the woman told investigators that Reyes showed up at her hotel in his marked Tulsa Police car.

Investigators say the victim told them that Reyes sat on her bed and said that it wouldn't take much to put her back in prison with her record. The victim said she understood that as a threat that Reyes would "plant something" if she did not have sex with the officer.

Franklin also expressed his dismay that the officer had violated the trust that the people put in the police.

"It's something, where, when we pin this badge on and we wear this badge, we take an oath to the office. We have expectations that are far above what any typical citizen would have. We know what citizens expect of us," he said.

In a press release, the attorney for Reyes shares that he submitted his resignation to Chief Franklin the day before the charges were filed. In his resignation letter, now-former officer Reyes says that even though he maintains his innocence he wants to spare the police department any negative association.

"Though I know that I am innocent of any crime, I am fully aware that my actions nevertheless constitute violations of departmental policy. My choices were selfish, and did not serve the best interest of the department or the city of Tulsa." wrote Reyes.

Reyes was officially charged with first-degree rape Friday morning. Police say Reyes surrendered to Tulsa Police for arrest Friday afternoon.