Man Arrested After Police Say He Charged Animal Control Officer With Pick Axe

Tulsa Police arrest a man they say charged at an animal control officer with a pick axe. Police say he chased the officer around with a pick axe, then threatened to shoot her.

Wednesday, April 17th 2024, 9:00 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police arrest a man they say charged at an animal control officer with a pick axe.

Investigators say the officer was out near 46th Street North and MLK Monday afternoon to pick up a dog hit and killed by a car when Trey Basks came out and said the dog was his.

Police say he chased the officer around with a pick axe, then threatened to shoot her.

They say as the officer drove away, Basks tried to open the back of the truck, then threw the pick axe at the vehicle.

Officers arrested him for assault with a dangerous weapon.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 17th, 2024

April 18th, 2024

April 16th, 2024

April 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

April 19th, 2024

April 19th, 2024

April 19th, 2024

April 19th, 2024