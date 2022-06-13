Silver Alert Issued For Missing 69-Year-Old Man

Monday, June 13th 2022, 6:14 am

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Durant Police Department for a missing 69-year-old man on Monday morning.

According to OHP, 69-year-old Dennis Partin was last seen on June 10 around 9:30 p.m. in Durant, Oklahoma in Bryan County.

Partin weighs about 200 lbs., stands 6 foot 1 inch tall. Partin has grey hair and brown eyes, according to authorities.

Authorities say it is believed that Partin is driving a white 2014 Chevrolet single cab pickup truck with an Oklahoma tag labeled "DGQ130."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 69-year-old Dennis Partin is asked to call 911.