Victim In Tulsa Apartment Shooting Identified

Monday, June 13th 2022, 4:15 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting at the Park View Terrance Apartments near West 61st Street and Highway 75.

According to TPD, 48-year-old Michael Buttrey died from a gunshot wound to his torso. Investigators say the juvenile suspect juvenile was in a fight with his mother over money. Police say the suspect's mom did not live at the apartment and was not there when he showed up. Police say the suspect fired one shot through the door and hit Buttrey.

Investigators say they are working towards getting a warrant for the suspect but are not releasing their identity at this time.

