Police Investigate Deadly Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Sunday, June 12th 2022, 11:15 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police say a man is dead after an overnight shooting at the Park View Terrance Apartments near West 61st Street and Highway 75.

Officers say they were called to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. Investigators say the suspect is a juvenile who was in a fight with his mother over money. Police say the suspect's mom did not live at the apartment and was not there when he showed up.

According to police, the suspect fired one shot through the door and hit the victim. The man who was shot died from his injuries, police say.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene and is still on the run on Monday morning, but police say they do know who they are looking for.

Police have not yet released the names of the individuals involved.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.