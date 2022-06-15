Summer Adventures: Go Exploring In Missouri's 'Fantastic Caverns'

Tuesday, June 14th 2022, 8:40 pm

It's almmost summer, and News On 6 is highlighting fun and easy vacation spots. Fantastic Caverns is just 15 miles away from Lori Fullbright's hometown of Bolivar, Missouri, and while she had visited the caverns as a child, she hadn't been in many years.

Until now.

Of course, Lori couldn't be that close to her mama without picking her up and taking her along for this summer adventure in Springfield, Missouri.

At Fantastic Caverns, you can take a Jeep-drawn tram tour all the way through a cave formed by an underground ancient river.

Even in the summer heat, the temperature inside the cave is about 60 degrees every day of the year.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $17 for kids and free for children under 5.



