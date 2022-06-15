Jenks Family Remembers 18-Year-Old Daughter Killed In Car Crash

Tuesday, June 14th 2022, 10:19 pm

A Jenks family moved to Oklahoma years ago to raise their two kids and create a nonprofit that stops child predators and helps restore sex trafficking victims.

But now, they are asking for your prayers after their 18-year-old daughter was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Hannah Grace Weis recently graduated from Jenks High School and dreamt of becoming an English teacher, before one day running her parents' organization, 'The Demand Project', with her big brother.

"If Hannah were standing right here, I would say, I hope you are seeing how much you are loved," said Cheryl Michelet, Hannah's aunt.

Hannah Grace Weis's family had her for 18 precious years.

"My sister and Jason were just over the moon. They had Joshua and he was just a beautiful, beautiful little boy. And then they find out they're having a girl. When she came along it made a really great family, perfect, and they were complete," said Michelet.

Cheryl Michelet said she's heartbroken after her niece Hannah died Sunday morning, following a rollover crash on South 33rd West Avenue near 104th Street South, close to Glenpool.

"When she walked in the room, she just made you smile. She was funny. She was so smart. She was an artist. She loved to paint, draw. She loved photography. She loved music. She loved dancing," said Michelet.

"Her last thing to me was how much she loves her family," said Deana Spyres, family friend.

State troopers said Hannah was a passenger in the crash that also injured two other 17-year-olds.

"She was such an old soul, in a little body. She brought light and life to everybody she knew," said Spyres. "Hannah was like a daughter to me. I watched her grow up."

Loved ones said Hannah helped her parents who founded 'The Demand Project,' which is an organization that fights against human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of children.

"Everything that she saw her parents do touched her, and she wanted to be a part of that. She was at that property, mowing grass, hammering nails, whatever was needed to be done," said Michelet.

"I think that's her testament to life is a helper, a nurturer and a flare of all her own. Definitely a creative," said Spyres.

Now, they're praying for peace.

"I want to tell her how much I love her and how much she made a difference in my life," said Spyres. "I think Hannah would say 'You guys did perfect.' She knew her parents loved her. She knew her family loved her, and she lived a full life full of a community who loved her and supported her."

"I'd be saying don't go because we're gonna miss her but she's where she should be. She's at peace. She had a whole host of people in Heaven waiting for her, but we are gonna miss her like you just wouldn't believe because she was special, and I don't think I still believe it yet," said Michelet. "They're heartbroken. It's gonna be a long time to I can't say get through this. They're gonna around this and they're gonna learn to live with it but they're not gonna be the same. They're gonna need the community for a very long time and I've seen that the community is there for them."

Hannah's visitation and viewing is scheduled for Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Leonard-Marker Funeral Home in Bixby.

Her funeral will be Friday at 3 p.m., at Victory Christian Church with a reception immediately following.

The family is asking people to dress in unique, funky styles, especially mismatched socks, since Hannah would've loved that.