Police Investigate Overnight Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 7:01 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police are investigating after two people were shot overnight at an apartment complex near Pine and Peoria.

Police say the shooting involves juveniles, which is why officers can't release much information.

Officers say they were called to the Edenwood Apartments around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night for a shooting.

Police say when they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds and a female who was hit with a baseball bat. According to officers, everyone is expected to survive.

According to police, officers have some leads, but no arrests have been made.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting.





This is a developing tory, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.