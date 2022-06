Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 7:24 pm

By: News On 6

A Tulsa home caught fire on Wednesday evening, near South 129th East Avenue.

The fire was mostly in the garage of the home, a neighbor said.

The homeowners had a battery for a classic car on the charger when the fire started, according to a neighbor.

Two Corvettes were lost in the fire.

