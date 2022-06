Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 9:50 pm

By: News On 6

We're getting a first look at Sylvester Stallone's new series, "Tulsa King," which is being filmed in Oklahoma!

Stallone stars as a New York mafioso who just got out of prison, after keeping his mouth shut for a crime.

"Tulsa King" will be streaming on Paramount Plus starting November 13.