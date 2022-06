Thursday, June 16th 2022, 5:15 pm

By: News 9, News On 6

In an interview with News 9, Gov. Kevin Stitt was live in the studio with News 9’s Storme Jones, Robin Marsh, and Lacie Lowry to discuss many issues affecting the state of Oklahoma. The conversation included discussions over abortion, gun control, and the Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen investigation.