Muskogee City Leaders Work To Help Residents Deal With Trauma

Thursday, June 16th 2022, 5:30 pm

Muskogee city leaders want to help people learn how to heal from trauma.

The event was at the Indian Capital Technology Center, where speakers shared just how important it is to take care of your mental health, especially for people who work in a high stress job.

Several experts, including law enforcement, talked about their own personal experiences dealing with trauma, making sure everyone knows there are resources available.

Lieutenant Emily Pippin, who was recognized for her work against child abuse, said everyone can be affected by traumatic experiences.

"Be it their own personal trauma or the vicarious trauma we experience in the course of our jobs," Pippen said.

Anyone in the community could attend Thursday's event.

Sarah McWilliams is the principal of Tony Goetz elementary school and said being mindful of everyone's mental health has become a big issue for students and teachers.

She said the best tool for educators is to be educated.

"We're seeing more and more kids come to us with trauma and also with teacher burnout right now," McWilliams said.

Organizers said they wanted to put this summit together after the tragic shooting last year where a man killed 5 children.

They said mental health is just as important as physical health, so they have pamphlets everywhere to show there are resources and people who care.

"Having a community that is trauma informed and focused on hope is really the remedy so that hopefully we don't have to go forward with any of those traumatic events in the future," Brown said.

Pippin said she encourages anyone going through a hard time to consider therapy, no matter what the stigma could be.

"It is sincerely nothing more than a conversation that can start a healing process that will last the rest of your life," Pippin said.