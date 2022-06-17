Warm, Muggy Weekend Weather Ahead

Friday, June 17th 2022, 6:13 am

Hot and muggy weather continues, but some pop-up storms are possible this weekend.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

The mid-level ridge of high pressure will be near us again this weekend, but a weak easterly wave will sneak under the ridge providing a few isolated or pop-up storm chances for a few spots. We could see one or two storms this afternoon along the OK-Arkansas state line region, a few more widely spaced over the area Saturday, and a couple west of us Sunday. Temps will remain well above seasonal averages with mid 90s today, and lower to mid-90s this weekend. Wind speeds will remain lighter compared to earlier this week, and mostly from the southeast near 10 to 15 mph today through the weekend. Slightly higher gusts will be likely on open waters of area lakes this weekend. The ridge is expected to strengthen early next week with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 90s before flattening and migrating slightly south Thursday. A few scattered storms will be possible Thursday and Friday of next week with a minor reduction in temps, but still mostly in the lower 90s.

Heat index values today and through the weekend will remain above 100 but may stay just below the 105 threshold needed for heat advisories. Regardless, heat stress remains problematic and can easily cause health issues. Remain aware and stay hydrated through the weekend.

Thanks for reading the abbreviated Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

If you’re into podcasts, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.