Friday, June 17th 2022, 2:08 pm

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma City Thunder is releasing a documentary about its Tulsa-based after-school program in Greenwood.

The film is called "Seeds of Greenwood" and will focus on the stories of students in the inaugural class of the Thunder Fellows Program. The program started in 2021 to give black high school students extra skills and connections for careers in sports entertainment and technology.

A free screening of the documentary will be shown at Circle Cinema tomorrow at 2 p.m.