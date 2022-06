Sunday, June 19th 2022, 7:52 pm

By: News On 6

Man Accused Of Robbery, Assault Of Store Clerk Arrested By Tulsa Police

Police arrested a man they said assaulted a worker after trying to rob the store.

Officers said Cody Valenzuela walked into the QuikTrip at 11th and Utica and tried to steal cigarillos.

Police said when an employee tried to stop him, he started swinging at the clerk.

They said once employees pushed him outside, he pulled out a water gun and threw it at them.

Police arrested Valenzuela 3 blocks away and arrested him on the complaint of robbery by force or fear.