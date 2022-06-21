Skiatook Police Arrest Man Accused Of Selling Drugs Out Of Drive-Thru Window Of Fast Food Restaurant

Tuesday, June 21st 2022, 8:42 am

By: News On 6

A customer at a Skiatook fast food restaurant got more than they bargained for on Monday after police said they found a bag of meth inside their bag after receiving their order.

According to Skiatook Police, the customer found the small baggy with a "crystalline substance" inside their bag. Police said it later field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Skiatook police said officers arrested Bryce Francis, a restaurant employee, for distribution of a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of school and possession of a controlled substance.

Skiatook police said Francis was dealing drugs out of the drive through and put the meth in the wrong bag.

