Tuesday, June 21st 2022, 5:10 pm

By: News On 6

A Bartlesville animal shelter is now so full they may need to put down some animals for the first time in more than 11 years.

The Washington County SPCA said it has twice as many dogs as it did last year and more keep coming in.

The building can hold up to 250 animals, but right now it has 284 in care.

You can help the shelter by adopting an animal, which is only $20 right now through July 2.