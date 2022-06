Thursday, June 23rd 2022, 8:21 am

By: News On 6

Police Seek Help Finding Man Caught On Camera Vandalizing Cain's Ballroom

Tulsa police are asking for help finding the man who they say vandalized Cain's Ballroom.

Officers shared surveillance video of a man throwing rocks at a window at Cain's last month, shattering it.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the man call crime stoppers at (918)-596-COPS.