First Locations For 'Flock' Cameras Chosen In Tulsa

Thursday, June 23rd 2022, 8:27 am

By: News On 6

25 new license plate reading cameras will be going up around Tulsa in just a couple of weeks.

The solar-powered motion detection cameras will be put up in high-crime areas around the city.

Tulsa Police held months of public meetings gathering input and researching the best areas to place the cameras. They chose areas where they see the highest crime rates, especially violent crime.

The main goal with the cameras is to lower crime and keep neighborhoods safer, police say.

Several of the Flock Cameras will be installed around 61st and Peoria, a few will be put north of I-244, and some more will be placed around 31st and Garnett.

The cameras can capture the make, model, color and even dents or bumper stickers and send those images straight to police in real time so police can head in the right direction.

The Flock Cameras will capture license plate numbers and if the plate is registered with the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as stolen, officers will be able to recover it.

The cameras are being tested, so they're free for this first year, while TPD decides if they help solve more crimes. If so, the city may purchase them.







