Thursday, June 23rd 2022, 4:42 pm

By: News On 6

AAA Route 66 Road Fest Comes To Tulsa This Weekend

People from across the country, even the world, are expected to make a trip to Tulsa this weekend for the AAA Route 66 Road Fest.

The festival will begin a five-year countdown to the Mother Road's 100th anniversary.

News On 6's McKenzie Gladney showed us what to expect.