AAA Route 66 Road Fest Celebrates History Of Mother Road

Friday, June 24th 2022, 5:31 pm

The first-ever AAA Route 66 Road Fest is getting set up for this weekend, celebrating the history of the Mother Road.

The event kicked off last week in Oklahoma City, and now, it’s taking on Tulsa.

You can walk through each decade of life on Route 66. You'll see history from the time period and classic cars from each era.

Route 66 Road Fest takes you back to the 1900s with immersive booths representing a rich past.

AAA Oklahoma Spokesperson Leslie Gamble said themed music will be playing and you'll see actors in period costumes.

She said for example, in the one displaying the 1940s, there will be a diner waitress and a serviceman.

"AAA wanted to have this way to commemorate the birthplace really of Route 66,” Gamble said.

Gamble said there will also be a section on the future of mobility, including drones and a driverless shuttle.

Along with the exhibits, there will be live music, history presentations, a mini golf course and more than 200 classic cars.

The cars are from the 1920s to 1980s. She said the event is hosted in Oklahoma for a reason.

"There are more drivable miles of Route 66 in our state than there are in any other state in the nation,” Gamble said.

It’s all leading up to the centennial of the Mother Road in 2026.

Gamble said she hopes people can put the brakes on daily routines and drive into nostalgia.

"Make it really come to life for multiple generations. A real teaching opportunity for younger people, and an opportunity to reminisce, enjoy old stories of the days gone by,” Gamble said.

Route 66 Road Fest starts 9 a.m. Saturday and goes through Sunday.