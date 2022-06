Sunday, June 26th 2022, 9:33 am

People from across the country are celebrating Route 66 this weekend in Tulsa.

The festival started in Oklahoma City on June 18 before heading to Tulsa.

Guests can experience each decade with interactive exhibits that include replicas of motels, gas stations and cars.

This is the first year of the Route 66 Road Fest, and organizers said they hope to hold it again each year until the hundredth birthday in 2026.

For more information about the festival, click here.