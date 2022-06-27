Sunday, June 26th 2022, 7:11 pm

By: News On 6

Man Found Hiding In Cow Manure Arrested By Nowata County Deputies

Nowata County deputies said they arrested a man after finding him hiding in cow manure.

Deputies said they first stopped Wolf October Berry on Thursday for not wearing a seatbelt.

They said he sped off along County Road 17, then crashed and ran away.

Deputies searched his truck and said they found property from two nearby burglaries and a semi-automatic pistol.

Later that day, deputies arrested Berry after he had been hiding in cow manure for several hours.

They posted this picture on their Facebook page.

Berry was arrested on several complaints, including eluding and possession of stolen property.