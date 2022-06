Sunday, June 26th 2022, 7:19 pm

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation received a nearly $500,000 grant.

The money comes from The National Institute of Health and will be used to understand Lupus.

Lupus is a disease in which the immune system attacks the body's own tissues and can cause damage to the joints, skin and major organs.

The grant's goal is to create a drug that targets and prevents lupus before it develops.