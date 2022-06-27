EMSA Recommends Taking Precaution Before Summer Heat Returns

Sunday, June 26th 2022, 9:53 pm

Despite the cooler weather in Oklahoma on Sunday, EMSA has a warning about the heat.

It's officially summertime in Green Country, that means it's also time to be careful in the heat.

Some people like Hawaii native Joshua Peters say Oklahoma summer is an acquired taste.

"I'm from a place where we don't get any different weather so, it's interesting sometimes but I definitely try to stay out of extremes," Peters said.

EMSA said it responded to 10 heat-related illnesses on Saturday alone.

Since June 11, EMSA said it's had a total of 88 heat-related illness calls, with the most common age group being between the age of 20 and 40.

Adam Paluka with EMSA said the stretch of hot and humid weather has really taken a toll on the community.

"I think people might have a false sense of security thinking that, you know, we've had two weeks of these temperatures, so their bodies acclimated and they're used to it," Paluka said.

Cooler days like Sunday gives Tulsans a break from the harsh heat. But Paluka said people should not let their guard down and stop taking precautions. After all, this is Oklahoma.

"Just because the temperature drops for a couple of days, it's summer in Oklahoma," Paluka said. "It's going to go right back up and you need to stay vigilant, stay hydrated, make sure you're doing everything you can to protect yourself and the folks you love."

Paluka said going forward, you should start hydrating at least two days before if you know you will be outside for a long time.

Peters said he's already taking his precautions and that others should do the same.

"Packed some water with me, dress for the occasion, make sure you have your sunscreen on....sunglasses are important," Peters said.

Paluka also says anyone who drinks alcohol or caffeine should also drink a bottle of water.