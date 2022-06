Sunday, June 26th 2022, 9:55 pm

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a man drowned after floating on an inflatable raft in McCurtain County.

Troopers said it happened Saturday afternoon on Broken Bow Lake.

The OHP said 62-year-old David Miller was on the raft when he flagged down bystanders on a nearby boat for help.

When the bystanders were able to pull Miller on their boat, it was too late.

Troopers said he was not wearing a life jacket.