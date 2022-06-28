Tulsa Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Threw Saw Blade Through Car Window

Tuesday, June 28th 2022, 8:22 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police arrested a man who officers say threw a saw blade through the window of a car with a woman inside.

According to police, officers responded to a call about a shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday near 21st and Memorial. When police arrived on scene, they found Ryan Thomas, who told police he had been shot. Paramedics who evaluated Thomas said they could only find a cut on his ear.

While officers were on scene, they say a woman drove up and told officers that Thomas tried to get in her car and spit and cursed at her. The woman also told police that he threw a circular saw blade through her car's back window.

Officers say Thomas admitted to throwing the blade and was arrested.

According to police, the woman involved was not hurt.