Catoosa Man Convicted For Sexually Abusing Children, Receives Life In Prison

Wednesday, April 24th 2024, 9:38 pm

By: News On 6


CATOOSA, Okla. -

A 50-year-old Catoosa man is headed to prison for sexually abusing several children.

Garrin Thompson was sentenced to life in federal prison.

The investigation started when he took a ten-year-old girl he knew to Texas for a sporting event and abused her at a hotel.

Federal prosecutors in Tulsa said four victims testified at his trial. 

Prosecutors said Thompson also had hidden cameras in two homes to record people as they got undressed. 
