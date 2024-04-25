Catoosa Man Convicted For Sexually Abusing Children, Receives Life In Prison

Wednesday, April 24th 2024, 9:38 pm
A 50-year-old Catoosa man is headed to prison for sexually abusing several children.
Garrin Thompson was sentenced to life in federal prison.
The investigation started when he took a ten-year-old girl he knew to Texas for a sporting event and abused her at a hotel.
Federal prosecutors in Tulsa said four victims testified at his trial.
Prosecutors said Thompson also had hidden cameras in two homes to record people as they got undressed.
