New Tulsa Police Helicopter Goes Into Service

The new helicopter has the latest technology, a camera that can zoom in to read license plates, and overlay streets and addresses on their screen, and powerful infrared that can sometimes spot the difference between a cell phone and a gun in someone's pocket.

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Police Department launched a new helicopter this week, that offers the latest electronics and more power than before.

The department has two helicopters in the fleet – trading their oldest one as part of the overall $5 million price tag for the outfitted new helicopter. Voters approved $1.5 million in a bond package to pay the difference.

Officer and Pilot Mike Richert, and Tactical Flight Officer Lance Bond flew it on several missions this week, demonstrating the capabilities of an improved camera and infrared system that offers greater clarity than before.

“It flies great,” said Richert, who said the extra horsepower, 850 HP in flight, allows them to easily carry up to six officers on board.

They usually fly in the evenings and past midnight, but the aircraft are available as needed. Each crew might fly four to six hours on a shift, depending on demand.

The Air Support Unit will move next year into a new hangar at the Tulsa Police Training Academy, with room for three helicopters.

TFO Bond said the extra set of eyes in the air helps ensure officer safety on the ground. “They can take care of what they need to take care of, while we help them out from above” he said.

The Airbus model TPD flight has especially large windows and combined with the camera gear and typical altitude of around 2,000 feet, the officers can help keep officers safe by seeing what they can’t.

“Our situational awareness is just so much more,” said Richert, “I can see officers coming from miles away, I can tell an officer, hey this officer is two miles out.”

The new helicopter has the latest technology, a camera that can zoom in to read license plates, and overlay streets and addresses on their screen, and powerful infrared that can sometimes spot the difference between a cell phone and a gun in someone's pocket.

The spotlight can light up a house from almost a mile away.

This new helicopter should be in the fleet for years, helping police watch over Tulsa.